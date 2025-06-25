AEW Dynamite results (6/25): Barnett’s live review of Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta, four-way matches for the first entry spots in the Casino Gauntlet matches at All In Texas

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 299)

June 25, 2025, in Kent, Washington at Accesso ShoWare Center

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

Toni Storm and Luther were seen walking backstage. They were attacked by Mercedes Mone and Toni was tossed into some equipment crates. Mercedes then dragged Toni from the back out onto the stage and tossed her down on the ground. She grabbed the mic and asked her if this is what she wanted. Mercedes said she embarrassed her and called her a bitch. She then clamped on a cross face, and Mina Shirakawa ran out to force Mercedes to back off. Mercedes then repeated the line Toni Storm said last week and said “Let the games begin”.

Backstage, The Young Bucks said they used their backstage pull to move Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay’s tag team match scheduled for later to happen right now. They then cued Will Ospreay’s entrance music, who came out partially dressed to compete. He had to tape his wrists and tie up his boots as he got to the ring. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson were already in the ring. Swerve Strickland then made his entrance, but he was pretty much ready to go.

1. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. Lee Johnson and Blake Christian: Swerve and Ospreay dominated the early going with some impressive double team offense. Ospreay landed a standing sky twister press on Christian for a near fall. Lee Johnson tried to intervene, but got tossed out of the ring. Ospreay then followed up with a springboard splash, but the Young Bucks music hit and they headed out to the ring. Christian used the opening to knock Ospreay off the apron with a kick, and then followed up with a dive of his own…[c]

My Take: I’m hoping we get a bit more promo work from Mercedes and Toni. The ambush attacks are fine, but I was hoping this feud would feel bigger than it currently does. I have utmost confidence in the match once the bell rings, but the steak needs to sizzle and I’m still not completely sold on the feud yet.

Christian landed a slick 450 and got a near fall. The heels isolated Ospreay for a bit, but he escaped for a tag to Swerve, who quickly regained control of the match. He knocked Johnson off the apron and then landed a flatliner on Christian for a near fall. He attempted Big Pressure, but Christian avoided it. Johnson tried to interfere, but got cut down by a Hidden Blade from Ospreay. Swerve then landed a brainbuster and a House Call Kick on Christian and got the win.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson at 9:13

After the match, Ospreay and Swerve talked trash to the Young Bucks. Officials got in between them, so Swerve grabbed the microphone. He said he was tired of the garbage from these EVPs year after year and it was time he….we did something about it. He then laid out a challenge to face The Young Bucks at All In. Ospreay then grabbed the mic and wanted to up the stakes, so he demanded they put the EVP titles on the line. Swerve them dove on all the security at ringside, and Ospreay ran off the Young Bucks.

We then got a video package that focused on the return of Kota Ibushi and his friendship with Kenny Omega…[c]

My Take: A showcase match for Ospreay and Swerve, which makes sense. The EVP titles being on the line for the match at All In doesn’t do a lot for me. I guess it allows them a pathway to make the Young Bucks on screen talent again without all the power trip shenanigans, but there’s no logical reason for them to accept the stipulation. They have nothing to gain unless Swerve and Ospreay are putting their careers on the line or something.

The Young Bucks responded and said Swerve Strickland put his hands on an AEW official and was suspended for a week without pay. Okada then walked up with his friends from the Don Callis family. The Bucks said they had no problem with them, but told them to be careful around Callis. They said they had common goals of strapping up Okada and hurting Omega and his golden lover. Beretta said he thinks they’ll like what he’s about to do, and they all parted ways. Takeshita told Okada to remember that this was temporary, and Okada rolled his eyes a bit and said ok.

In the arena, Kota Ibushi made his ring entrance. He was followed by Trent Beretta.

2. Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta: They went back and forth early on. Beretta landed a dropkick that sent Ibushi to the floor. He then distracted the ref, so Rocky Romero could assault Ibushi on the floor. Beretta then followed and sent Ibushi into the barricade with a kick, and then sent him back into the ring. Beretta remained in control and delivered a Busaiku Knee Kick and a Gotch Piledriver for a close near fall.

Both men traded pinfall attempts and reversals. Beretta was about a mm away from pinning Ibushi, who nearly didn’t kick out in time. Ibushi then created some space with a double stomp. He set up for a Kamigoye, but Beretta managed to escape. Ibushi managed to regain his footing and land a rising knee, followed by the Kamigoye for the win.

Kota Ibushi defeated Trent Beretta at 7:24

After the match, Kazuchika Okada walked out to the ring to confront Ibushi. He got in Ibushi’s face, but backed away quickly. This ended up being a setup for next week, as Excalibur quickly confirmed Ibushi vs. Okada for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Backstage, Jon Moxley cut a promo. He said Hangman Page has an opportunity to grasp the prize that has slipped through his hands dozens of times. Moxley questioned if he would show up this time, but he doubted it. He said Hangman is too humble and backs away from glory, and said he had no stomach for his crybaby emo act. Moxley told Hangman to reach out and grab it, and stop shying away from his gifts. He then said he would keep fiddling around with the enemies that attack from the past, and then Moxley would elbow him in the face and it would be time for him to look for a new job…[c]

My Take: Ibushi and Beretta was fine, but I don’t think Beretta needed to be as competitive as he was. Nobody thought he was going to win and you’re setting up a big match for next week. Let Ibushi have his showcase. Moxley’s promo was better than most of his recent work. I’d be curious to hear Hangman directly respond to him.

Backstage, Ricochet offered AR Fox a team up to see if he had what it took to join his crew. Fox was non committal, but Ricochet grabbed his hand and shook it anyway and thanked him for accepting. Fox looked like he did not intend to do that at all. Ricochet then made his ring entrance, followed by AR Fox. They were followed by Jet Speed, Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

3. AR Fox and Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight: Bailey and Knight took out Fox on the apron and then landed some shots on Ricochet. Fox climbed back into the apron, and Ricochet quickly tagged him in and tossed him into the fire. Fox landed an impressive somersault double stomp on Bailey and a dive onto Knight at ringside. The advantage didn’t last, as Bailey and Knight quickly collected themselves and dumped both Fox and Ricochet out to the floor. Bailey landed some kicks that left Ricochet doubled over on the outside…[c]

Ricochet and Fox had an argument in the ring, which led to Knight kicking Fox in the face and sending Ricochet out to the floor. Speedball tagged in and landed some rapid fire kicks, followed by an axe kick. He then landed a running shooting star press, but Ricochet broke up the fall. Speedball and Knight took out Ricochet with a double dropkick, and then landed a double team vaulted clothesline to Fox. Ricochet blindsided Knight on the floor, which let Fox recover and deliver a Spanish Fly to Bailey in the corner.

Fox crawled towards his corner, but Ricochet refused the tag. He left him high and dry, and Knight landed a Sky High sit out powerbomb on Fox. He then delivered a UFO splash and covered for the win.

Jet Speed defeated AR Fox and Ricochet at 13:48

After the match, Jet Speed celebrated on their way up to the stage. Tony Schiavone interviewed them on the stage. Bailey said the Tag Team Championships have been held hostage for too long, and it was time for someone to rescue them. Knight said they were held hostage like OKC has held the Supersonics hostage for years. They challenged the Hurt Syndicate for All In Texas, and were quickly ambushed from behind by the Hurt Syndicate.

Lashley and Benjamin tossed Knight into the ring steps and then suplexed him onto the barricade. MVP and MJF quickly ran to the back and grabbed a table. Benjamin placed Knight into the table, and then Lashley put Bailey through him in the table with a spinebuster. MVP retrieved a microphone and called for their music. They then headed to the ring and got an official introduction. MVP then said they had an official announcement. He put over Benjamin and Lashley, and if Jet Speed can walk, they can have their title shot at All In Texas.

MJF then got on the microphone, and got booed like crazy. MVP said the crowd hasn’t seen an athlete like him since the Sonics left. MJF then said he was joining a qualifying match next week for the Casino Gauntlet match, and then he would be one step closer to regaining his AEW World Title. Mark Briscoe then interrupted, and said the producer Mikey told him to get the Hurt Syndicate out of the ring because they were taking too long and he had a match.

Looking bewildered, MJF said he didn’t give a damn what time it is, because unlike him they are actually stars. He then said the crowd likes Mark because they related to him, since they all grew up dirt ugly and dirt poor. MJF then told Briscoe to leave since if he got in the ring he would just lose anyways. He told him to go back to his farm in Delaware and pick up chicken shit, because he was a blue collar bitch.

Briscoe responded that the word of the day was empathy, because he knows that Max’s hurtful words come from a place of pain. He recalled Max being bullied as a child, and said he’s hate comes form a place of inadequacy. Mark then said if he had a tiny kosher pickle in his pants, he might want to hang out with the Hurt Syndicate too. Max flipped out, and MVP calmed him down and said they would exit the ring and go watch Briscoe lose from the back…[c]

My Take: Kosher pickle got quite a crowd chant going. Briscoe’s character calling out Max’s internal struggle and calling for empathy, only to turn it into a dick joke got a laugh out of me.

In the arena, Bandido made his entrance. He was followed by Roderick Strong and Konosuke Takeshita.

4. Roderick Strong vs. Bandido vs. Mark Briscoe vs Konosuke Takeshita for the #1 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match: They paired off early on, with Strong taking in Briscoe and Takeshita battling Bandido. Briscoe got on a roll early on with a knee strike to Bandido and a neckbreaker to Takeshita on the floor. Strong dove on Briscoe at ringside and tossed him into the barricade…[c]

Briscoe and Roddy exchanged haymakers. Takeshita emerged and sent Briscoe to the floor, and then Bandido sent Takeshita to the outside. Strong and Bandido then collided with a double clothesline. After recovering, they traded punches and chops. Bandido delivered a pop up cutter, and then went to the top rope. Takeshita sent Bandido to the floor, and then Briscoe did the same to Takeshita. Briscoe went for a Froggy Bow, but Strong avoided it and rolled him up in a crucifix for a near fall.

Strong delivered repeated kicks to Briscoe, but Takeshita quickly took him out with a running knee, and then set him on the top rope for a superplex. Bandido and Briscoe landed on both of them with a splash and a Froggy Bow, but no one was able to make a cover. After some back and forth, Takeshita delivered a German Suplex to Bandido and Briscoe. He then landed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Strong for a near fall. Bandido then delivered a release German to Takeshita that sent him out of the ring. Strong quickly delivered an End of Heartache to Bandido, and Briscoe delivered a Froggy Bow to Strong and got the win.

Mark Briscoe defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Roderick Strong, and Bandido at 11:36

After the match, Adam Cole offered to defend the TNT Championship against any member of the Don Callis family on Collision, and said he would whoop Don Callis’ ass in the process. Back in the arena, Kris Statlander made her entrance, followed by Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and Athena.

5. Thunder Rosa vs. Athena vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander: Statlander delivered an overhead slam to Athena that sent her to the floor. Nightingale then dove on Athena from the apron. Rosa landed some quick offense on Statlander and went for a pin, but it was broken up by Nightingale. Athena climbed back into the ring and took down Nightingale and set up for the O-Face, but Statlander intervened. We then got everybody lined up for a tower of doom out of the corner, with Nightingale as the base. She made a cover on Athena for a two count…[c]

My Take: MJF and MVP insisting that Briscoe would lose was a bit of obvious foreshadowing, but I don’t mind. Seems kind of a shame that Takeshita won’t be in the gauntlet match, but maybe it’s better that he lose here rather than losing on a bigger stage. It seems like he’s headed for a feud with Okada anyways.

Willow and Statlander traded big elbows mid ring. Athena got involved and tried to suplex them both, but that didn’t work at all. Rosa dove on Statlander and Willow, and then delivered a double stomp to Willow for a two count. Athena pulled Rosa to the floor and demanded Billie Starkz retrieve her title belt. Rosa recovered enough to send Athena into the steps. They battled on top of the steps, and Athena delivered a suplex from the steps to the floor.

Marina Shafir walked down to the ring, and Wheeler Yuta snuck up behind Willow Nightingale. Willow delivered a pounce to Yuta, but Kris Statlander used the opportunity to deliver a Tombstone Piledriver and get the win.

Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Thunder Rosa at 12:44

After the match, a video package aired for the Patriarchy and the quest of Christian and Nick Wayne to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships. They will face Bryan Keith and Big Bill on Collision. Adam Page vs. Best Mortos is up next…[c]

My Take: A solid match with a bummer of a finish. Willow World Title potential, along with Athena, but AEW continues to focus the division elsewhere to my dismay.

A video aired of the Outrunners running off FTR on last week’s Collision. Stokely Hathaway said they wanted to meet with them in the ring to clear the air on Collison, so they can all get on the same page. His words were dripping with sarcasm. In the ring, Hangman Page made his entrance, followed by The Beast Mortos.

6. The Beast Mortos vs.Hangman Page: Excalibur gave a convoluted explanation for how Mortos was seeking indirect revenge for The Young Bucks. Mortos and Hangman exchanged quick reversals early on until Mortos delivered a headbutt. They then traded running lariats. Mortos attempted a running knee in the corner, but Hangman avoided it and Mortos flipped out to the floor. Page gloated to the crowd for some reason, and got grabbed by his hair by Mortos. Hangman escaped and then delivered a lariat that sent Mortos back to the floor. He then delivered a fallaway slam into the ropes for a two count…[c]

Hangman delivered a lariat after a few unsuccessful attempts and covered for a two count. He then followed up with a sit out Powerbomb for a near fall. Mortos avoided a moonsault on the outside and then dove onto Hangman with a tornillo. He then delivered a pop up Samoan Drop for a close near fall. Mortos followed with a lungblower. Hangman recovered and delivered a poisonrana and a Buckshot Lariat to get the win.

Hangman Page defeated The Beast Mortos at 9:58

After the match, the lights went out, and when they came back up, the Young Bucks were in the ring and delivered an EVP Trigger to Hangman Page. The Death Riders music then hit they headed to the ring to get their pound of flesh from Hangman. Moxley wrapped a chain around the neck of Hangman and began to choke him out. The Opps tried to make a save, but couldn’t make their way into the ring. Ospreay showed up and the heels were finally run off, but Hangman was left barely conscious and was checked on by AEW medical staff.

My Take: A solid match from Page and Mortos that seemed to be over time or something because it ended very abruptly. The post match wasn’t my favorite as AEW has basically numbed me to these attempted murders. They don’t have serious lasting consequences, and the shock and awe effect of it is completely gone. Overall, I enjoyed this episode but I’m a bit concerned about the state of some of the big matches for All In Texas. They need strong verbal segments to heat some of them up, but that doesn’t seem like it’s being prioritized at the moment.