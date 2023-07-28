NXT Great American Bash, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE live events (reports needed), Nick Jackson, Noam Dar, Sammy Guevara, Karl Gotch, Jake Barnett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT Great American Bash premium live event will be held on Sunday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on Peacock beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show features Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for a shot at the U.S. Championship. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. We are looking for a volunteer to review Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be held on Saturday night in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. The show includes “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Ford Myers, Florida at Hertz Arena on Saturday with a live event. There are no matches listed on the venue website, but the lineup will likely be similar to the Coral Gables show listed below.

-WWE is in Coral Gables, Florida at Watsco Center on Sunday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-A very happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Jake Barnett.

-Nick Jackson (Nick Massie) of the Young Bucks is 34.

-Noam Dar is 30.

-Sammy Guevara is 30.

-Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) died on July 28, 2007 at age 82.