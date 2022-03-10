Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Luchasaurus, JoJo, Ernie Ladd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the return of Josh Alexander. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show includes Noam Dar vs. Joe Coffey for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursday afternoons or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams today on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show carries the SuperFight theme and is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. My review will either be available later today or on Friday along with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 48 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 29 percent each. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luchasaurus (Austin Matelson) is 37.

-Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman is 28.

-The late Ernie Ladd died at age 68 on March 10, 2007 after a battle with colon cancer.