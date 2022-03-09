03/09 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jeff Hardy debuts, Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title, Hangman Page vs. Dante Martin for the AEW Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jeff Hardy debuts, Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title, Hangman Page vs. Dante Martin for the AEW Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry, Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title, and more (36:09)…

Click here for the March 9 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.