WWE Elimination Chamber lineup (live coverage tonight): The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Otis and Tucker vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in an Elimination Chamber match for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn in a handicap match for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title.

-AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the Bryan vs. Gulak officially after Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for live coverage today beginning with Kickoff Show notes at 5CT/6ET, and main card coverage at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will host an exclusive audio review of Elimination Chamber for Dot Net Members on Sunday night.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

