Tony Khan announces Buy-In matches for Friday’s special AEW Rampage pre-show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW President Tony Khan announced that the company will hold a special Buy-In pre-show ahead of Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage. The pre-show will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty.
Powell’s POV: The pre-show will stream on the AEW YouTube page at 8CT/7ET for the hour leading up to AEW Rampage on TNT. The Danielson vs. Suzuki match looks like a blast on paper. Obviously, AEW is attempting to counter WWE holding a supersized edition of Smackdown on FS1 with the final 30 minutes of the show airing opposite the first 30 minutes of Rampage.
Ahead of a huge #AEWRampage show THIS Friday night at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on TNT with @CMPunk vs. @MattSydal + Jericho/Hager/@sammyguevara vs. Sky/Page/Dos Santos w/ @GamebredFighter, we’re open Friday Live with The Buy In online at 9 ET/8 CT @suzuki_D_minoru vs. @bryandanielson! https://t.co/bqzCO6Ps9e
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2021
