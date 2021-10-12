What's happening...

Tony Khan announces Buy-In matches for Friday’s special AEW Rampage pre-show

October 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan announced that the company will hold a special Buy-In pre-show ahead of Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage. The pre-show will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty.

Powell’s POV: The pre-show will stream on the AEW YouTube page at 8CT/7ET for the hour leading up to AEW Rampage on TNT. The Danielson vs. Suzuki match looks like a blast on paper. Obviously, AEW is attempting to counter WWE holding a supersized edition of Smackdown on FS1 with the final 30 minutes of the show airing opposite the first 30 minutes of Rampage.

