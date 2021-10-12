WWE Raw viewership for two big tag matches, plus KOTR and Queen’s Crown first-round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.582 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.857 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .52 rating.

Powell’s POV: A rough night for Raw in the ratings against stiff competition. Monday Night Football delivered 11.333 million viewers for ESPN for the entertaining Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens game. Plus, the news broke during the MNF game that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned in controversy. The MLB Playoff games delivered 3.553 million and 3.299 million viewers for TBS and FS1.

The first hour of Raw averaged 1.588 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.641 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.516 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished eleventh, seventh, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The October 12, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.855 million viewers for night two of the WWE Draft.