2/20 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of the Elimination Chamber fallout edition with Austin Theory vs. Edge for the U.S. Championship, Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,552)

Live from Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

Aired February 20, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with footage of Roman Reigns beating Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber. They also included the post match footage with Kevin Owens helping Zayn by fighting off The Bloodline members… Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves checked in on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Sami Zayn made an energetic entrance and was cheered loudly by the crowd. Once Zayn was in the ring, a loud “Sami” chant broke out followed by “Ole, Ole, Ole” while Zayn stood in the ring with a microphone. He raised the mic to speak and then another “Sami” chant started.

“Wow,” Zayn started. “I’m feeling a lot of feelings here, guys.” He said the one that came to the front more than anything was gratitude. Zayn said the fans have no idea what the ovations he’s received mean to him. The crowd chanted “you deserve it.”

Zayn said he also feels guilt after coming so close to putting a bow on a storybook ending. He said he felt like he let people down. Zayn said that after a couple days and now with the fan’s reaction in Ottawa, he realizes that the story is never over. Zayn said they were entering the final chapter. He said it’s not just about him and there’s one person he needs to talk to. Zayn called out Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens’ entrance music played and he made his entrance to a strong ovation. A “KO” chant broke out once Owens joined Zayn inside the ring. Zayn said there was so much he wanted to say to Owens and now that he was in front of him, he didn’t know what to say. Zayn said he wanted to say thank you and he wanted to say he was sorry.

“Let’s be honest, things have gotten a little messy,” Zayn said. Zayn added that he knew there were some things that there may not be any coming back from, but one thing that Owens wants is to take down The Bloodline. Zayn said now he has a mission and he will take down The Bloodline if it’s the last thing he does.

Zayn said that Owens couldn’t take down The Bloodline alone and neither could he. Zayn said he thinks the only way to get the job done is to do it together. Owens turned his back to Zayn and looked to the crowd, which broke out in a “yes” chant.

Owens said he didn’t need an apology from Zayn or even his gratitude. Owens said he didn’t do what he did at Elimination Chamber for Zayn. Owens said he did it for his family and Zayn’s family. Owens said his family had to watch him get beaten down by The Bloodline and Zayn was involved. Owens said he didn’t want Zayn’s family to have to watch him take a beating.

Owens said he’d been fighting The Bloodline for months on his own. “And as far as I’m concerned, that’s fine and that’s the way I’m going to keep fighting them.” Owens recalled saying he was done with Zayn after Survivor Series. “If you need help taking down The Bloodline, just ask your buddy, Jey (Uso),” Owens said before dropping the mic and leaving the ring. Zayn turned and watched Owens head toward the back.

The broadcast team spoke from ringside and hyped the previously advertised U.S. Championship match, Bayley hosting the “Ding Dong, Hello” talkshow with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai as her guests, the Seth Rollins vs. Miz match, and an appearance by Cody Rhodes.

Zayn was standing on the stage and looking back at the live crowd when Baron Corbin ran out and hit him from behind. Corbin’s attack continued while the show cut to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Zayn fought back during the break and then a group of officials ran out to pull them apart. Corbin got a cheap shot in and then ran Zayn into the video wall. Corbin headed to the ring.

Powell’s POV: A really good opening segment. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire expressed his disappointment that we didn’t get the Owens and Zayn reunion at Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, I gave WWE creative credit for not shooting their wad all in one night. I don’t know that either one of us is wrong as much as we have different perspectives. Colin felt that the reunion should have happened in Montreal to close off the pay-per-view on a high note, whereas I like that there’s more story to tell and they didn’t just dive right into Owens and Zayn being friends again too quickly.

Corbin stood in the ring with a microphone coming out of the break and asked Zayn how it felt. He complained about Zayn interrupting him last week and said that Zayn didn’t belong in the ring with Roman Reigns. Corbin boasted that he’s the last person to beat Reigns.

Corbin said he called it by saying that Reigns would destroy Zayn in front of his family and friend. Zayn was back on his feet and was being held back by referees and producers. Corbin said Zayn’s story is over and called him a complete and utter failure.

Zayn broke free and headed to the ring. Zayn tackled Graves and threw punches at him. Once they were back on their feet, Zayn clotheslined Corbin over the top rope. A referee checked with both men and then called for the bell while Graves said that Adam Pearce had made the match official…

1. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin. Zayn set up for a Helluva Kick, but Corbin headed to the apron and then hit Zayn once he came after him. Corbin threw punches at Zayn and removed his t-shirt. They cut to another PIP break while Corbin was working over Zayn. [C]

Zayn went back on the offensive coming out of the break. Zayn ran up the ropes and hit Corbin with a DDT on the way down for a near fall. Zayn threw Corbin to ringside and then executed a flip dive onto him on the floor. Zayn rolled Corbin back inside the ring and went for a Helluva Kick, but Corbin cut him off by turning him inside out with a clothesline.

Corbin put Zayn down with a Deep Six for the usual near fall. Corbin hit Zayn with a couple of clotheslines in the corner. Corbin went to the opposite corner, but Zayn followed and dropped him with a Helluva Kick and then scored the pin…

Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin in roughly 9:00.

The broadcast team spoke at ringside and set up a sponsored highlight package of Edge and Beth Phoenix beating Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. The broadcast team hyped the U.S. Championship match and then a production crew member was shown clipping a microphone on Ripley, who was seated with Dominik Mysterio for an interview… [C]

Powell’s POV: A nice bounce back win for Zayn. Corbin is already better off without a bad had, a corny gimmick, and JBL. I wonder if Corbin has had back to back impromptu matches on Raw because they are coming up with a new entrance for him. That’s just a guess. Either way, I’d like to see Corbin actually pick up some wins with the Deep Six. I get that his finisher is End of Days, but the Deep Six is a good move that just screams “near fall” to fans who watch on a regular basis. With a little work, they could actually sell viewers on the Deep Six being an occasional finisher.

Ottawa Senators photos were shown while Patrick noted that they were in the NHL team’s home arena…

Byron Saxton interviewed Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in a backstage room. Saxton asked about Ripley and Finn Balor losing to Edge and Beth Phoenix. Ripley pointed out that Phoenix referred to her as the real deal afterward and then said she’s looking forward. Saxton went for a follow-up question, but Dom cut him off.

Saxton asked Ripley about her WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair and losing to her at a past WrestleMania event. Ripley said everyone can see that she is now the best in WWE. Ripley said she doesn’t make the same mistake twice. Ripley said she will come out of WrestleMania as the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Saxton asked what would happen when Ripley and Flair meet face to face. Ripley said he’d have to watch to find out. Dom said his father has a match on Smackdown, so he intends to tag along with Ripley…

Patrick and Graves narrated highlights of Logan Paul attacking Seth Rollins and costing him the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Footage also aired of U.S. Champion Austin Theory issuing an open challenge at the Elimination Chamber press conference, which was followed by Edge accepting the open challenge later at the same presser…

U.S. Champion Austin Theory was interviewed by Cathy Kelley on the backstage ring set. Theory boasted about beating five wrestlers in the same match and doing just what he said he would. Theory said it bothers him that the headlines are not about him, they are about John Cena returning to Raw in two weeks. Theory said he loves that he gets to beat Edge in “crappy Canada” and said he will never lose his championship…

Dolph Ziggler made his entrance for his match against Mustafa Ali (this really should have taken place during a PIP break to spare me from hearing his shitty entrance theme)… [C] Mustafa Ali made his entrance while footage aired of a backstage clip recorded last week that set up their match…

2. Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali. Ziggler got off to a quick start until Ali clotheslined him over the top rope. Graves spoke about how Ziggler tried to help Ali, but Ali mocked him and now Ziggler is showing him tough love. Ziggler caught Ali going for a rolling move and put him down with a DDT for a near fall.

Ziggler went for the Fameasser, but Ali used his hands to avoid having his head spiked into the mat. Ali caught Ziggler in a crucifix pin for the three count.

Mustafa Ali defeated Dolph Ziggler in 2:15.

After the match, Ali grabbed Ziggler’s hand and shook it until Ziggler pulled it away. Ali went to ringside and celebrated his win in an over the top manner…

Powell’s POV: I sincerely hope this feud with Ali somehow leads to Ziggler getting a presentation makeover. It feels like they’ve been taking an “If it’s broke, don’t fix it” approach to his act for far too long.

Cathy Kelley stood backstage and said she was supposed to be interviewing The Miz, who was busy kissing Maryse. Once they stopped Kelley approached Miz, but Maryse returned and wished him happy anniversary and presented him with a gift. Miz was blown away by whatever was inside the envelope.

Kelley asked what the gift was, but Miz said he would save it for himself, a world renown journalist, to announce next week. Kelley turned the focus to Seth Rollins. Miz said he was happy that Rollins was put in his place by his former protege Logan Paul. Miz took credit for Paul’s success and then said the gift that Maryse gave him made his dreams come true…

Powell’s POV: What gift would make Miz so happy? They better not be putting poor Marjo in a retirement home!!!

Cody Rhodes was shown walking backstage while the broadcast team said he would appear after a break… [C] A graphic boasted that videos of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn from Elimination Chamber generated nearly 20 million views thus far…

[Hour Two] Cody Rhodes made his entrance in the first crossover segment.