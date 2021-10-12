Heels viewership count for the season one finale

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s season one finale of “Heels” on Starz delivered 81,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The count was up from last week’s 73,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: While viewership was up, the show fell to a .01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and did not make the top 150 in Sunday’s cable ratings. The series premiere drew the peak viewership count with 128,000 viewers. There’s no word yet as to whether Starz intends to renew “Heels” for a second season.