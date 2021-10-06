Heels viewership count for episode seven

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s episode of “Heels” on Starz was watched by 73,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 93,000 viewers. Heels delivered a .02 in the 18-49 demographic and finished 135th in Sunday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: The show took a one week break prior to this episode, which probably didn’t help the cause. The series premiere drew the peak number thus far with 128,000 viewers.