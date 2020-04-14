NWA reveals upcoming content including first-run footage

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance released a video (available below) hosted by Stu Bennett that includes a breakdown of the content that the promotion will be releasing this week. The build to the 2019 Crockett Cup will be spotlighted today at 5:05CT/6:05ET, and the entire Crockett Cup 2019 event will stream on Sunday at 6CT/7ET on the NWA YouTube and NWA Facebook pages. On Tuesday, April 21, the NWA will stream Kamille’s NWA in-ring debut and her first words at 5:05CT/6:05ET.

Powell’s POV: It will be nice to see some first-run content from the NWA next week in addition to this week’s Crockett Cup event. The NWA also aired some classic footage from the Houston territory last week. The 2019 Crockett Cup is airing on Sunday when the company was scheduled to hold the 2020 Crockett Cup event that was postponed due to the pandemic.

What will you be seeing on https://t.co/04Nf9wYyDk over the next 7 days…@StuBennett is here with the… BREAKING NEWS! RT with your reaction after watching the video! pic.twitter.com/0XqXLDtNOi — NWA (@nwa) April 14, 2020



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

