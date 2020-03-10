WWE Raw viewership for the night after Elimination Chamber

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.163 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.257 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.157 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.222 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.109 million viewers. It was a rough week despite the show being built around the return of Edge and coming out of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Nevertheless, Raw’s three hours finished first, second, and third in the cable ratings. The March 11, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.819 million viewers.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

