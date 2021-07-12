07/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: ThunderDome finale with Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Nikki ASH in a four-way, John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Erik vs. Omos, Ivar vs. AJ Styles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: ThunderDome finale with Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods in a non-title match, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title, Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Nikki ASH in a four-way, John Morrison vs. Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Erik vs. Omos, Ivar vs. AJ Styles, and more (30:40)…

Click here to stream or download the July 12 WWE Raw audio review.

