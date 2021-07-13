NXT TV, NWA Powerrr, and AEW Dark coverage, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Necro Butcher, Grizzly Redwood, Jake Crist

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show is headlined by Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship with Samoa Joe as special referee. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is 49.

-Necro Butcher (Dylan Summers) is 48.

-Grizzly Redwood (Mitch Franklin) is 48.

-Jake Crist (John Crist) is 37.