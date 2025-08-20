AEW Dynamite preview: The final Dynamite before Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Brodido” Brody King and Bandido in the tournament final for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Alex Windsor vs. ROH Champion Athena and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

-Will Ospreay calls out Jon Moxley for a chat

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be taped today in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro and will air tonight at the usual time. Wouldn’t it be nice if Max streamed the show live? Anyway, join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).