AEW Collision rating for a four-way for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 286,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The second hour of the show ran opposite the AAA Triplemania show that streamed on YouTube. The previous Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 423,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the August 17, 2024, edition of AEW Collision averaged 406,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic while running against the Olympics.