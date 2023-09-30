AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s WrestleDream eve edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Kaun
-Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis
-Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson
-“Best Friends” Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett
-Julia Hart in action
Powell's POV: AEW Collision will be live from Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena, which will also host the WrestleDream pay-per-view tomorrow night.
