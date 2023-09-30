NXT No Mercy lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held tonight in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a four-way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Noam Dar vs. Butch for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

-(Kickoff Show) Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review beginning with his pre-show notes and then the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).