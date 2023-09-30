NXT No Mercy lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held tonight in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship
-Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship
-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a four-way for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Noam Dar vs. Butch for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin
-(Kickoff Show) Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan
Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live review beginning with his pre-show notes and then the main card starts at 7CT/8ET.
