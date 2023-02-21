WWE touts Elimination Chamber success

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to tout the success of the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

STAMFORD, Conn., February 21, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the 2023 Elimination Chamber, which emanated from the Bell Centre in Montreal, became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Elimination Chamber in company history.

Viewership of the 2023 Elimination Chamber saw a 54 percent increase versus the previous record set in 2022. It also marked the largest gate ever for any WWE event held in Montreal and the largest gate in the history of Elimination Chamber.

In addition, 2023 Elimination Chamber broke the all-time event merchandise record and generated the highest-grossing Priority Pass fan experience packages for any non-”Big Five” premium live event through WWE’s partnership with On Location. Elimination Chamber sponsorship revenue was up nearly 300 percent versus 2022.

On social, content featuring WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn generated nearly 20 million views across WWE’s social platforms.

Powell’s POV: The increases continue to be impressive. There may be an end date for the steaming surges given that Comcast Xfinity subscribers will no longer get Peacock free as part of their cable package starting this summer. Only time will tell how many of the of those subscribers will opt to pay for Peacock, but it seems likely to have an affect on WWE’s numbers on the streaming service.