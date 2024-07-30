CM Punk on ESPN “First Take” recap: Punk on why he feels he is so polarizing, comparisons to actor Jon Hamm, his top five pro wrestlers list

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk appeared in-studio on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday. The following are the highlights of the segment, which can be viewed below or via the ESPN YouTube Page.

-The hosts pointed out that Punk was wearing a suit. They also mentioned that he looks like actor Jon Hamm. Punk said he tells people that if they can’t get Hamm or the actor who plays Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on The Walking Dead, they should call him.

-Punk said he is extremely confident heading into his match with Drew McIntyre. He said it was crushing to return to WWE and then get injured in January was crushing. He said it gave him a chance to refocus and seize the opportunity he’s been given. Punk also spoke in-character about his match with McIntyre and later about Seth Rollins being special referee.

-When one of the hosts said McIntyre says Punk is not a leader, Punk said he never said he was a leader. He said he’s just trying to do his job and tends to be polarizing. When asked why he thinks that is, Punk said he tends to say how he feels to a fault. Punk said he stands up for himself and a lot of people don’t like that. He said he will be as polite and kind to people as he possibly can, but when they step out of line he’s the guy who checks them.

-Punk said he is finished with McIntyre after SummerSlam and added that he can then focus on bigger and better things. When asked what’s next, Punk said he doesn’t know. He said there is an embarrassment of riches of talent in WWE. He said there’s people he has stories with and there are people he’s never shared a ring with and he’s excited to do it all.

-Punk spoke about Chicago sports. He said he’s not very confident regarding the Chicago Bears now that they drafted quarterback Caleb Williams. Punk said he’s less of a football guy than he is a fan of baseball and hockey, but his first dog was named after one of the Chicago Bears. He said he is not confident about the Bears because it comes down to management. Punk said Bears management talks a lot, but they don’t actually try to win. He said don’t just get one piece, build around that piece. Punk said he points his finger at ownership. Punk emphasized that he loves the Bears despite his criticism. Punk also chose Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

-Punk said his top five wrestlers of all-time list would be out there. Punk listed Harley Race, Terry Funk, Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, and Ricky Steamboat. Punk said he’s a kid of the eighties. When a host mentioned asked Punk what got him into wrestling, he removed Steamboat from the list and replaced him with Roddy Piper. Punk said Piper got him into wrestling. He said Piper was an undersized guy who talked trash. Punk said he saw Piper and wanted to do what he was doing.

-Punk was asked to deliver a promo to promote SummerSlam. Punk looked into the camera and spoke about his match with McIntyre, as well as other SummerSlam matches. Punk said the SummerSlam card for him is “possibly better than a WrestleMania.”

Powell’s POV: A solid appearance by Punk with good promotion for SummerSlam. I don’t think Punk’s top five list was all that out there, but the hosts were surprised that it didn’t include Hulk Hogan or Ric Flair. I must say that while Punk is right about the Bears ownership and management being a shit show in recent years, I think he is going to be pleasantly surprised going forward. He mentioned the need to put players around a star rookie and compared it to what the Blackhawks are doing with Connor Bedard. The Bears have actually done that with Williams. Keep in mind that this praise is coming from a Vikings fan who would be delighted to see the Bears suck for the rest of time, but I actually think they will turn the corner starting this season.