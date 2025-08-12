Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Caleb Konley vs. Willie Mack for the JCW American Title, Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes vs. Jordan Tyler and Korey Konstantine

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across three different recent indy shows.

Action Wrestling, “You Best Not Miss” Fayetteville, Georgia on July 25, 2025 (IWTV)

I’ve seen matches from this awkwardly-shaped room before. The ring is almost pushed up against one wall. The lights are on, and perhaps 200 people are in attendance.

Darian Bengston vs. Stunt Marshall. Bengston has been competing up and down the East Coast of late (he just teamed with Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight last weekend!), and he got a nice pop. I don’t know Marshall; he’s a Black man with his hair combed straight up, and he has dyed some brown into his beard; the commentators said he’s a 14-year pro. This match went third. Darian immediately tied up Marshall’s arms as they fought on the mat. Marshall hit a release suplex for a nearfall, and he choked Darian in the ropes and peppered him with punches.

Stunt hit a Pump Kick to the chest and celebrated, but he missed a guillotine leg drop at 5:00. Moments later, he hit one. Bengston hit a spin kick, then a running spin kick to the jaw in the corner, then a Hardy-like Whisper In The Wind twisting splash off the ropes. Marshall rolled to the floor… to grab a banana? He tried to shove it in Bengston’s mouth, but Darian blocked him. Marshall hit a headbutt and a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 7:00. Marshall ate some of the banana. He picked up Darian, but he slipped on the banana peel, fell to the mat, and Darian collapsed onto him for the pin. Eye rolling finish, but mildly amusing.

Darian Bengston defeated Stunt Marshall at 8:16.

Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook vs. “The Ugly Sucklings” White Mike and Rob Killjoy for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. Again, Newman and Shook surprised just about everyone when they won the IWTV belts. Killjoy is the Duck Dynasty castoff, and he’s a good, 20-year pro. I always compare Shook to a young Sami Zayn, and he’s talented; along with his tag belts, Shook carried his Scenic City Invitational trophy! Newman and Killjoy opened and shook hands before they locked up. Shook tagged in at 2:00 to face White Mike, who forced Jameson to dance with him. Mike and Rob took turns giving Jaden some Atomic Drops, until Jaden rolled to the floor at 4:30 to regroup.

Back in the ring, the challengers kept working over Newman. Shook got a blind tag at 6:30 and slammed onto Rob’s back. Newman hit a powerslam for a nearfall, and the champs worked over Killjoy. White Mike got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines at 8:30, then a double-noggin-knocker, then a Falcon Arrow on Newman for a nearfall. White Mike hit an awkward Thesz Press on Newman. Killjoy hit a sit-out powerbomb. Killjoy hit a Jay Driller on Jaden, then a superkick on Jameson. Rob hit a top-rope doublestomp and they were all down. The champs hit a team Blockbuster on White Mike for the pin. Fairly standard tag match.

Jaden Newman and Jameson Shook defeated Rob Killjoy and White Mike to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 12:47.

Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Landon Hale for the Action World Title. This was the main event. Bosby clearly has some amateur background, and he’s quite talented. Hale just moved to the South after competing frequently in the New England area. Bosby did an amateur-style takedown, and the commentators said Bosby is a former “Tennessee champion.” They fought on the mat, with Bosby tying up Hale. Landon fired back with a head-scissors takedown and a dropkick at 3:30. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee, and Landon immediately clutched it in pain.

Bosby hit a hard chop in the corner, and Hale fell to the floor at 6:00. In the ring, Bosby hit a release German Suplex at 7:30 and remained in charge. He hit a second one. Hale hit a Lungblower to the chest. He hit an enzuigiri, then a Lethal Injection at 9:30, then a side slam and a moonsault for a nearfall. Hale dropped him snake-eyes on the middle turnbuckle; Dylan pulled Bosby to the floor before he could be pinned. So, Hale hit a moonsault to the floor on Bosby at 11:30. Nice! In the ring, Hale hit another stunner for a nearfall. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee and a clothesline for a nearfall.

Hale hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 13:30, and they were both down. They got up and traded chops. Landon hit an enzuigiri. Bosby hit an F5 Slam for a nearfall at 15:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Hale hit a top-rope flying stunner, then a Springboard 450 Splash for a believable nearfall at 17:30. (These announcers love to suddenly shout in my ear.) Hales tried to interfere, but Landon poured water on him and Dylan fell to the floor. Hales tripped Landon. Bosby dropped Landon snake-eyes on a turnbuckle, then hit his spinning, release F5 faceplant for the pin. A very good match.

Timothy Bosby defeated Landon Hale to retain the Action Wrestling Title at 18:52.

* Darian Bengston ran in to chase off the heels.

Rhodes Wrestling Association “Hot Summer Nights” in Austin, Texas on July 20, 2025 (free on YouTube)

I’ve seen a few shows from this wrestling school; it has a really high ceiling, and all fans sit on just one side of the ring. The crowd was maybe 80-100. (I want to add that the really annoying guy on color commentary on some early shows isn’t on the call tonight. Good.) Lighting and production overall are good.

Vert Vixen vs. Maya World for the RWA Women’s Title. Maya came out first, and she drew some jeers. A basic feeling-out process early on. Maya tried a shoulder tackle, but neither woman budged. Vert hit some armdrags and grounded Maya early on. Maya hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. These two are both really polished competitors, and it’s showing. Vert fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes. Vert hit a rolling stunner at 7:30, and they were both down. Vert nailed a spin kick to the side of the head, then a Northern Lights Suplex and a Helluva Kick.

Vert hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. She hit a Disaster Kick (springboard spin kick) for a nearfall at 9:30. Maya put her in a crossface. (I have to reiterate how much more I’m enjoying this match just because we have a better commentary team than the last time I tuned in.) Maya got a chair and tried to slide it into the ring, but the ref stopped her. Maya kicked Vert in the ropes. She hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:00.

Vert hit a series of kicks to the head. Maya hit some, too, and they were both down again. They got up and traded forearm strikes. This has been a sharp match. Maya hit a running knee and a running bulldog. Maya hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 14:30, and she again applied a crossface. Vert got a rollup for a nearfall, then she locked in a Sharpshooter, and Maya tapped out. That was a really good back-and-forth match. Vert remains the top unsigned female talent in the U.S. Hyan jumped in the ring and nailed a spear on Vert. Jazmin Allure ran in for the save.

Vert Vixen defeated Maya World to retain the RWA Women’s Title at 15:19.

“The Texas Outlaws” Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes vs. Jordan Tyler and Korey Konstantine. I’ve seen the Rhodes brothers a few times now. Wyatt has the bigger frame and is a mix of a young Dustin (his uncle!) and also makes me think of a young Barry Windham. Wayne is smaller with dark hair and looks more like Cody. The heels wore red shirts that read “Wyatt sucks eggs” and the other, of course, read “Wayne sucks eggs.” Tyler is bald and, at first glance, looks like Bobby Fish looks today. Korey has short, dark hair. Wyatt hit a double clothesline. Wayne clotheslined Korey to the floor.

Korey hit a clothesline on Wayne on the floor at 2:30, and the heels beat up Wayne at ringside. They brought him into the ring and kept him in their corner as they worked over Wayne for several minutes. Korey hit a running knee for a nearfall at 6:00. Meanwhile, Tyler pulled Wyatt off the corner and threw him onto the timekeepers table in the corner, and Wyatt was down on the floor. Wayne threw Korey’s head into Tyler’s groin at 9:00 and he finally tagged in Wyatt, who hit some clotheslines and was fired up. Wyatt hit a powerslam on Korey for a nearfall, but Tyler made the save.

Wyatt hit some punches and a bionic elbow. Korey hit a running knee to the back of the head as Wyatt was in the ropes. Tyler slammed teammate Korey onto Wyatt to get a nearfall at 11:30. They all got up and traded punches. Wayne hit a Disaster Kick on Tyler, and Wyatt made the cover for the pin. Good action. Wyatt is bigger and just seems more polished at this point, but I expect both of them will be getting opportunities.

Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes defeated Tyler Jordan and Korey Konstantine at 12:11.

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy: Powder Keg” in Rutherford, N.J. on August 1, 2025 (Triller+)

This show was part of five wrestling events held in two days here during Summer Slam festivities, and this was late at night on Friday. Unfortunately, this show will be best known for its infamously awful main event, where John Wayne Murdoch was powerbombed onto a flaming table; the fire didn’t go out, and his shirt and pants caught fire. The center of the ring also caught fire. Murdoch was rushed to the back and taken to a hospital, and the match simply ended. I did watch just that segment of the main event, and it is mind-boggling incompetence to not have a fire extinguisher ready when you have a flaming table spot planned.

Anyhow, here are three matches from earlier in the show that don’t feature the hardcore, deathmatch style of JCW. Veda Scott was on commentary, which certainly helps. Even though this started at midnight or so local time, they have a good crowd of 200 or so fans.

Matt Cross vs. Mecha Wolf. I’ve been watching “M-Dogg 20” Matt Cross wrestle for more than two decades now. I stopped watching NWA a year ago, so I haven’t seen much of Mecha Wolf since then. The commentators said this is a first-time-ever matchup. Cross hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 1:00, and they brawled to the floor, where Matt threw Mecha Wolf into the ring post. Back in the ring, Cross kept Mecha Wolf grounded. Mecha came up short on a basement dropkick, but they kept going.

Cross hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 4:00. Mecha Wolf dove through the ropes and barreled onto Cross. The commentators kept talking about Cross being more aggressive and angry of late. Mecha Wolf hit a tornado DDT in the ring for a nearfall at 6:00. Cross hit a stunner for a nearfall. Wolf sprayed mist in the eyes, hit a running knee, and scored the pin! That wrapped up suddenly.

Mecha Wolf defeated Matt Cross at 7:48.

Caleb Konley (w/Jeeves) vs. Willie Mack for the JCW American Title. Caleb now has dark, wavy hair; his TNA “Kaleb with a K” gimmick is long gone. Willie knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He hit a standing moonsault at 1:30. They brawled to the floor with Willie in charge. He climbed the ropes, but Jeeves grabbed Willie’s ankle, allowing Caleb to hit a superplex at 3:30. Caleb now took over and stomped on Mack, and he hit a senton for a nearfall. Jeeves hit some punches behind the ref’s back, too. Konley hit a slingshot twisting splash for a nearfall at 5:30.

Mack hit a leg lariat at 7:30, then his rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Konley hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall, but Mack grabbed the ropes. Kaleb missed a moonsault, and Willie immediately hit a stunner, then a top-rope frogsplash, but he was slow to make a cover; Jeeves pulled the ref from the ring before the three-count. Kaleb grabbed his mic and headed to the back! Mack chased him to the back, and the ref kept counting, so we have a double count-out. Mack grabbed Jeeves, pulled him back into the ring, and hit a stunner. Really good action.

Cale Konley vs. Willie Mack ended in a no contest via a double count-out at 11:17.

“YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “The Outbreak” Abel Booker and Jacksyn Crowley (w/Barnabus the Bizarre) for the GCW Tag Team Titles. I doubt I’ve seen the challengers before, but I’ll tune in for any Oliver and Price tag match. The champs came out first, and Price is looking like a heel, as they are GCW invaders at a JCW show. Veda talked about how Oliver and Price came together as a tag team, and Oliver’s recent return from his ACL injury. Barnabus is a 1900s-era circus ringleader, and he introduced “The Outbreak,” who look like they came right off the set of “The Walking Dead.” Veda said no one knows how to beat these guys. “You can’t kill them; they are already dead,” Veda said.

Jordan opened. Price got in but was hesitant to even touch an opponent. Seriously, the makeup these guys have put on is pretty good and makes them look like zombies. Price slammed one to the mat for a nearfall at 3:30, and we got an “Undead!” chant. Oliver got in and hit a guillotine leg drop. The undead guys hit a team flapjack on Price. YDNP hit stereo superkicks. Barnabus hopped on the apron to distract the champs. One of the Outbreak dove onto Oliver and Price on the floor. In the ring, one of the undead hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Price hit a Rebound Lariat. The champs then hit a team faceplant (Veda called it a brainbuster) for the pin. The Outbreak are definitely bizarre, and they are nailing that gimmick.

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “The Outbreak” Abel Booker and Jackson Crowley to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 8:20.

Final Thoughts: Rhodes Wrestling Association may be a training school, but that Maya-Vert match was the best of these eight. Landon Hale is really good, and Bosby has emerged as one of the best in the South, and that match was second-best of these eight. I’ll go with the Mack-Konley match for third, even with the non-finish.

Some really good wrestling out there… but the reality is — especially during G1 Climax season — I wouldn’t have been able to watch all these shows.