05/13 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Rohit Raju vs. Trey and Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez in No. 1 contender tournament matches, Moose vs. Suicide, Havok vs. Kimber Lee, Kylie Rae vs. Tasha Steelz, The North’s tag title defense video

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rohit Raju vs. Trey and Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez in No. 1 contender tournament matches, Moose vs. Suicide, Havok vs. Kimber Lee, Kylie Rae vs. Tasha Steelz, The North’s tag title defense video, and more (22:05)…

