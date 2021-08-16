WWE announces 30 more Raw, Smackdown, pay-per-view, and SuperShow events for 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce 30 Raw, Smackdown, pay-per-view and SuperShow events for the remainder of 2021.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced more than 30 additional live events as part of the company’s touring schedule for 2021. They include:

– Friday, October 1: SmackDown®– Smoothie King Center in New Orleans

– Saturday, October 2: Supershow®– Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, PR

– Sunday, October 3: Supershow – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

– Monday, October 4: Raw®– Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

– Friday, October 15: SmackDown – Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.

– Saturday, October 16: Supershow – Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

– Sunday, October 17: Supershow – Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

– Monday, October 18: Raw – Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.

– Friday, October 22: SmackDown – INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

– Monday, October 25: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston

– Friday, October 29: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

– Monday, November 1: Raw – Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

– Monday, November 8: Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

– Friday, November 12: SmackDown – Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

– Monday, November 15: Raw – Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

– Friday, November 19: SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

– Saturday, November 20: Supershow – War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, N.Y.

– Sunday, November 21: Survivor Series – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

– Monday, November 22: Raw – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

– Saturday, November 27: Supershow – Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Va,

– Sunday, November 28: Supershow – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

– Monday, November 29: Raw – Brand New UBS Arena at Belmont Park (Long Island, N.Y.)

– Saturday, December 4: Supershow – Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX

– Sunday, December 5: Supershow – American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX

– Monday, December 6: Raw – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

– Friday, December 10: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

– Saturday, December 11: SuperShow – Dow Events Center in Saginaw, Mich.

– Sunday, December 12: WWE PPV – Allstate Arena in Chicago

– Monday, December 13: Raw – Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.

– Friday, December 17: SmackDown – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

– Saturday, December 18: Supershow – BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, Ill.

– Sunday, December 19: Supershow – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

– Monday, December 20: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

– Friday, December 31: SmackDown – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Tickets for San Juan and Houston are currently on sale and all events through October 22 go on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10 AM local time. Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that each of these events will be able to take place as planned.