WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Roman Reigns’ return on the SummerSlam fallout show

August 12, 2024

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.269 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com via ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the 2.179 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous week’s 0.60 rating. Friday’s Smackdown ran against the Olympics for the final time. One year earlier, the August 11, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.097 million viewers and a 0.55 rating.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne August 12, 2024 @ 7:38 pm

    The Olympics had no bearing on wrestling viewership, just like in 2021.

