WWE Smackdown rating for the Independence Day edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.166 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.450 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.41 rating. The low numbers are obviously because the show aired on Independence Day in the United States. One year earlier, the July 5, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.256 million viewers and a 0.66 rating for the Money in the Bank go-home show.