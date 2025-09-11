A TNA champion nearly retired after being released by WWE

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There’s no telling who would hold the TNA Knockouts Championship today had the current champion done more than contemplate retirement. Ash by Elegance (Ashley Sebera) told Metro UK that she came close to hanging up the boots after being released by WWE, where she worked as Dana Brooke, in September 2023.

“I was so in such a dark place after that, because I’ve missed so many birthdays, I missed so many holidays,” Ash said. “But then looking back, I’m like, ‘What am I getting from this? What am I doing?’ But my family was always there to pick me up when I felt like I wasn’t doing the right thing. There was that feeling again where I’m like, maybe I’m just not made for this. Maybe I should hang my boots up, call it quits, and just figure out a different path.” Read the full story at Metro.co.uk.

Powell’s POV: Things would be different for a few people had Ash opted to retire. Her reinvention from Brooke to the Ash persona led to the creation of the Personal Concierge, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance. She also spoke about winning the Knockouts Championship, returning to NXT, the possibility of facing Bayley again, and more.