Paramount Skydance preparing to make a play for AEW’s TV partner Warner Bros. Discovery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW’s television partner has a major suitor. The Wall Street Journal and Deadline.com report that Paramount Skydance is preparing to make a cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. The WSJ story states the bid would be for the cable networks and the movie studio. Read more at WSJ.com or Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: WBD is the home of AEW content via TBS, TNT, and HBO Max. There’s no telling how a sale would affect AEW, though it is worth noting that Paramount recently struck a deal with TKO to bring UFC to Paramount+.