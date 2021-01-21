AEW Dynamite preview: Three matches advertised, plus matches set for Beach Break edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.

-Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood.

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston.

-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq.

Powell’s POV: AEW also announced Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag match, Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, a tag team battle royal for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles for the February 3 edition. Next week’s show will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.