NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Total Bellas, Ivan Putski, Maryse, Go Shiozaki, Alex Koslov, Arnold Skaaland, Sandy Barr

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show is headlined by Kay Lee Ray vs. Jinny for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-Monday’s WWE Raw rreceived an F grade majority vote from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 22 percent of the vote. Only 15 percent of the voters gave the show a better than average grade. I gave the show a D- grade.

-Total Bellas airs tonight on E! network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is labeled “Bellas on the Move” and the preview lists Nikki cracking under the pressure of raising her son alone while her husband is back on Dancing With The Stars, Nikki and Brie breaking the news to their mother about moving to Napa, Brie pushing Nikki and JJ to end their feud.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivan Putski (Jozef Bednarski) is 80.

-Go Shiozaki is 39.

-Maryse Mizanin is 38.

-Alex Koslov (Alex Sherman) is 37.

-The late Arnold Skaaland was born on January 21, 1925. He died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.

-The late Sandy Barr was born on January 21, 1938. He died on June 2, 2007 at age 69.