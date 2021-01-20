01/20 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager in a Triple Threat tag match, Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Jack Evans, Penelope Ford vs. Layla Hirsch

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager in a Triple Threat tag match, Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico, Angelico, and Jack Evans, Penelope Ford vs. Layla Hirsch, and more (30:43)…

