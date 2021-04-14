What's happening...

NXT TV viewership for the move to Tuesdays

April 14, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 805,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 768,000 viewers who watched last Wednesday’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one episode. The last regular edition of NXT television produced 654,000 viewers for the March 31 edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished eighth in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic. Last Wednesday’s NXT show finished 11th in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic. Obviously, it will be interesting to see AEW Dynamite’s numbers tomorrow now that they will air unopposed on Wednesday nights.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.