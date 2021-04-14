NXT TV viewership for the move to Tuesdays

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 805,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 768,000 viewers who watched last Wednesday’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one episode. The last regular edition of NXT television produced 654,000 viewers for the March 31 edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished eighth in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic. Last Wednesday’s NXT show finished 11th in the cable ratings with a .22 in the 18-49 demographic. Obviously, it will be interesting to see AEW Dynamite’s numbers tomorrow now that they will air unopposed on Wednesday nights.