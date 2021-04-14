Ivelisse indicates she is no longer with AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Ivelisse Velez posted a message on her Twitter page that indicates she is no longer working for All Elite Wrestling. “History repeats itself unfortunately,” Velez wrote. “I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life.”
Powell’s POV: Velez offered no additional information regarding the alleged mistreatment. AEW has yet to comment on her departure.
