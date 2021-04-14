Ivelisse indicates she is no longer with AEW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ivelisse Velez posted a message on her Twitter page that indicates she is no longer working for All Elite Wrestling. “History repeats itself unfortunately,” Velez wrote. “I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life.”

Powell’s POV: Velez offered no additional information regarding the alleged mistreatment. AEW has yet to comment on her departure.

History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life. — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021