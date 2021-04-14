WrestleMania 37 Poll Results for nights one and two letter grades and best matches

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 37 Night One a majority vote B grade with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote.

-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship won the best match of Night One honors with 60 percent of the vote. Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

-WrestleMania 37 Night Two got a majority vote B grade from 36 percent of the voters. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship won the Night Two vote for best match with 68 percent of the vote. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn finished second with 16 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave WrestleMania Night One a B+ grade, and Night Two a C+ grade. It’s the second year that Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens finished in the second place spot, as their match at WrestleMania 36 was the runner up for night one’s match of the night. I agree with the reader choices for WrestleMania 37 best matches.

You can still vote below in our polls for whether night one or night two was better, the best match of both shows, and whether WrestleMania should be a one or a two night event going forward. The results of those polls will be released on Thursday. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our WrestleMania related polls.

