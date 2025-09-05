Dot Net Members’ Exclusive – Powell’s Bonus Blog: WWE Smackdown and the two-screen experience 

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The two-screen experience is in full effect. Smackdown is on the TV. The Los Angeles (still San Diego to me, dammit) Chargers are facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a game streaming on my laptop via YouTube.

-Great, my fantasy team’s wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, just collided with his teammate, Travis Kelce. That’s the hardest Kelce has slammed into someone since… I’d better not piss off Will Pruett. And now Worthy is walking to the locker room wearing a towel over his head. God, I hate fantasy football.

-Wait, why are the Chicago fans booing Sami Zayn? Did he badmouth Harry Caray? Sami won over the fans by offering Cena a shot at the U.S. Title. Cena said he’s retiring at the end of the year and doesn’t want to waste his time with a secondary title. Okay, he didn’t say that, but maybe he should have. They are having the match right now, er, um, after a commercial break.

-Why are we not allowed to rewind the YouTube feed during the NFL game? What kind of Stone Age shit is this? Don’t they know I’m also watching Smackdown?!?

The rest of the blog is available for ProWrestling.net Members, who have received exclusive access to Powell’s bonus blogs since January 2024. Access the rest of this blog and all the perks of membership to our ad-free website (including exclusive ad-free podcasts) by signing up today via PWMembership.net or by becoming a Patreon Patron.