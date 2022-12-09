NXT Level Up spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Odyssey Jones beat Damon Kemp
-Sol Ruca over Valentina Feroz
-Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro
-Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler beat Lucien Price and Bronco Nima
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.
