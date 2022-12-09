NXT Level Up spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Odyssey Jones beat Damon Kemp

-Sol Ruca over Valentina Feroz

-Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro

-Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler beat Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.