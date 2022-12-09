What's happening...

NXT Level Up spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

December 9, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Odyssey Jones beat Damon Kemp

-Sol Ruca over Valentina Feroz

-Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro

-Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler beat Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.