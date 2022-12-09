NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Damon Kemp vs. Odyssey Jones
-Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz
-Ikemen Jiro vs. Trick Williams
-Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.
Be the first to comment