NXT Level Up lineup: The card for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Damon Kemp vs. Odyssey Jones

-Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz

-Ikemen Jiro vs. Trick Williams

-Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.