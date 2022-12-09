What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s Fox show

December 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Sheamus and Butch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration

-Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

Powell’s POV: Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to team with Sheamus, but he is not medically cleared and has been replaced by Butch. Smackdown will be live from Angel’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

