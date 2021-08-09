WWE Raw in Orlando (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Alexa Bliss, Sable, Shayna Baszler, Silas Young, Kris Statlander, Zack Gibson, Scott D’Amore, Marti Belle

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. John Cena, Goldberg, and Randy Orton is advertised on the arena website. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Silas Young (Caleb DeWall) is 42 today.

-Alexa Bliss (Alexis Kaufman) is 30 today.

-Rena Lesnar, who worked as Sable in WWE, turned 54 on Sunday.

-Impact Wrestling executive vice president Scott D’Amore turned 47 on Sunday.

-NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler turned 41 on Sunday.

-Zack Gibson (Jack Rea) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Marti Belle (Martibel Payano) turned 33 on Saturday.

-Kris Statlander turned 26 on Saturday.