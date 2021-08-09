NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon vs. Sarray.

-Ilja Dragunov’s first match at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet face to face.

-Raquel Gonzalez breaks her silence for the first time since being attacked by Dakota Kai.

Powell's POV: NXT will be back on USA Network after being bumped to Syfy for Tokyo Olympics coverage.