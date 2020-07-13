07/13 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Randy Orton vs. R-Truth, Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders, final hype for WWE Extreme Rules

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Randy Orton vs. R-Truth, Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders, the brand’s final hype for WWE Extreme Rules, and more (33:24)…

Click here to stream or download the July 13 WWE Raw audio review.

