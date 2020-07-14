WWE SummerSlam 2016 on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest night two and WWE Smackdown, Jeff Jarrett, Bully Ray, Charly Caruso

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view tonight at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton, Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins to determine the first WWE Universal Champion, Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE World Championship, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, and more.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features the contract signing between Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo for their Knockouts Championship match and the final push for Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Scott Steiner.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Brian Cage vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the FTW Championship. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with F as the majority grade with 59 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an F grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 54 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-AEW Dynamite produced a A grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jeff Jarrett is 53.

-Bully Ray (Mark LoMonaco) is 49.

-Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) is 33.



