AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Gunn Club” Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

-The Bunny faces a new signee in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena, and AEW Rampage will be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, who normally covers Dynamite, will be covering Smackdown this week so that I can cover the ROH Supercard of Honor event. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from anyone attending AEW Dynamite in Columbia, South Carolina or other upcoming pro wrestling events.