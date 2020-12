CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Being The Elite series is a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (a/k/a Jonathan Huber). Watch the video below or via the Being The Elite YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: A very nice tribute that includes some new commentary from his fellow Dark Order members, and some fun footage from Lee’s past appearances on Being The Elite.