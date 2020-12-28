Jon Moxley discusses the life and death of Brodie Lee (a/k/a Jon Huber)

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Jon Moxley spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the life and death of Brodie Lee (a/k/a Jonathan Huber). “It doesn’t feel real,” Moxley said. “It feels like I’m in a very vivid dream and I’m waiting to snap out of it. My brain hasn’t accepted it yet. Right now, I’m completely f—— numb.”

Moxley also looked back on his first match against Lee. “The first night we wrestled each other, we shared a hotel room together later that night,” he recalled. “That was over a decade ago. He was an incredible person. While so many of us would be all hot about some wrestling angle, he would find a way to turn negatives into a positive or an inside joke. He was the exact person you wanted in the locker room. I was so glad to be around him again in AEW.

“And we wrestled so many times. Whether it was on the indies, in The Shield–Wyatt war, six-mans on house shows and European tours, it felt like we were always together. When Tony Khan asked me about Brodie in AEW, I said, ‘Hell yeah, I want that match.’ We could wrestle each other in our sleep. He was so f—— good.” Read the full interview at SI.com

Powell’s POV: I was lucky enough to attend The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family at the 2014 Elimination Chamber event. The show was held at Target Center in Minneapolis and the atmosphere was electric with fans standing in anticipation even before the first of the entrances. The interview is highly recommended, as Moxley also spoke about working against Lee in his WWE tryout match, Lee’s first WrestleMania match, his lack of interest in being famous, and more.