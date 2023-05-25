AEW media call report: Live notes on Tony Khan speaking with the pro wrestling media ahead of Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, May 25, 2023 to promote Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan welcomed viewers to the call. He was asked whether there is a plan for a brand split between the AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows. Khan said he hasn’t given any lengthy answers yet. He said he understands why fans are interested in that, but he said it’s by design in that they want to build curiosity.

-Khan was asked whether Dynamite and Rampage have been renewed beyond the previous deal. Khan said the length of the term of the Collision deal is the same (presumably meaning it expires at the same time as Dynamite/Rampage) and it’s in addition to what they already put together. Khan said the network reached out to AEW about doing more. Khan praised Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and said it was his idea to have more AEW on TNT.

-Khan was asked about running Collision on Saturday nights. Khan said it’s a great opportunity and pointed to people going out and how it can perform as a live event. He said they need to do something tom make Collision feel special and they have plans to do that. He said he knows there was a lot of excitement over the premiere taking place in Chicago. He said that’s the start of rolling out more information and getting people excited about what he expects to be a great event. He said there are a lot of positives about Saturday nights and it is one of the reasons they were excited about the time slot.

-Khan was asked about the importance of having Taya Valkyrie on the roster. Khan sang the praises of Valkyrie both in the ring and backstage. He spoke about her challenging Jade Cargill for the TBS Title at Double Or Nothing.

-Khan was asked about Collision running against Saturday NFL games and whether there will be Sunday pay-per-view games. Khan spoke about the NFL running Saturday games during the month of December. He said it’s not like they are competing eighteen weeks opposite the NFL. Khan called the NFL the toughest competition in the world and said it will be tough head-to-head competition. Khan said he wasn’t necessarily looking forward to it, but it will be interesting. Khan said AEW is on the radar of top NFL executives.

-The next caller asked about Jamie Hayter’s health status. Khan said Hayter is injured. He said she wasn’t cleared to compete last week. Khan said he felt last week’s Dynamite was one of their better shows and he wished she could have been on it. Khan said Hayter said she’s ready to compete and won’t back down from a challenge. Khan said her injury isn’t anything they’ve tried to hide.

-Khan was asked whether Sabu’s appearance will be a one-off appearance. Khan said it most likely will be. He said he doesn’t see Sabu being someone who steps into the ring regularly. Khan didn’t rule out using Sabu for future guest appearances if things go well. Khan said he received a text from his father this morning that said Sabu was a blast from the past. Khan recalled attending an ECW show with his father when Sabu faced Chris Jericho in their only match.