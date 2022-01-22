AEW Dark taping spoilers: Rich Bailin’s report on the taping held before the live AEW Rampage (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin attended Friday’s AEW Rampage in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena and sent the following report on the AEW Dark tapings.

1. The Bunny (w/The Blade) defeated Erica Leigh. The Bunny won by pinfall.

2. Aaron Solo (w/Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall) defeated Sonny Kiss. Solo won by pinfall.

3. Daniel Garcia and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker defeated Pat Brink, Rayo, and Kekoa. Garcia won by submission when he made Rayo tap out. After the match, 2point0 said after their match on Dynamite, the Inner Circle would be no more. This leads me to believe these matches will air Tuesday night.

4. Abandon defeated Gia Scott. Abadon won by pinfall.

5. Lance Archer defeated Joe Keys. Archer scared a little girl in the front row during the match. A longer match than expected for Archer.

6. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Ricky Starks) defeated Lee Johnson (w/Brock Anderson) by submission with a Torture Rack. This match was surprising, as the word coming out of Dynamite was that the match with Johnson and Anderson vs. FTR was canceled due to medical protocols on Johnson and Anderson’s part.

7. Leyla Hirsch defeated Janai Kai. Hirsch won by submission in a quick match.

8. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens (w/Billy Gunn) defeated Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan ‘5″ Angels, and 10. The heel team beat the Dark Order team by pinfall.

9. Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal defeated Private Party and The Blade (w/Matt Hardy, Jose). I was genuinely surprised by the outcome of this match.

10. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Wheeler Yuta (w/Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander) by pinfall. Penta shook Yuta’s hand and showed him respect after the match, which was very good.

11. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/QT Marshall, Aaron Solo). Jungle Boy won the match via submission with the Snare Trap.

