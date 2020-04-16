AEW Dynamite viewership for the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager headlined show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 683,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 692,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT won the night with 692,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 29th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 58th in the same category.



