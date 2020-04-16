NXT TV viewership tops AEW Dynamite for second straight week

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 692,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down a tick from the 693,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW finished the night with 683,000 viewers on TNT. Dynamite finished 29th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 58th in the same category.



