MLW names new host/fight analyst for the restart

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling will be using Jared St. Laurent (a/k/a Mr. St. Laurent) as a show host and fight analyst on the Fusion television series. St. Laurent spoke with TSN about his new on-air role. “I think it’s okay for me to play devil’s advocate and try to argue in favour, maybe, of some of the tactics that fans at home don’t appreciate,” St. Laurent told TSN of his new role.

“I do think it’s important that if you have some wrestlers who look for shortcuts or loopholes and look to break the rules, there should be somebody who can justify their point of view or at least present where they’re coming from.” Read more at TSN.ca.

Powell’s POV: St. Laurent will join play-by-play voice Rich Bocchini on the broadcast team. St. Laurent has been working behind the scenes in MLW as the righthand man of CEO Court Bauer. While I am looking forward to hearing MSL on color commentary, I hope this doesn’t mean that we’ve heard the last of AJ Kirsch in MLW. I assume not, as Kirsch has been plugging the Fusion restart via his Twitter page. Fusion returns Wednesday on Fubo Sports and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Fusion will be replayed Saturday nights on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET.



