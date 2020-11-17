Impact Wrestling TV preview: The Rascalz farewell match, Knockouts Tag Title tournament begins

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.

-Dez and Wentz vs. Trey Miguel and Rich Swann

-Tenille Dashwood and Alisha Edwards vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament first-round match.

-Moose vs. Willie Mack in a No DQ match

-Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve

Powell’s POV: This is billed as the farewell of The Rascalz in Impact Wrestling, meaning Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel are wrapping up with the company. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will focus on Team Canada vs. America’s Most Wanted matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.



